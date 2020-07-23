Rochelle F. Hamilton

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 106 N. Washington St. in Marquette. Social distancing, masks and precautions will be required. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 106 N. Washington St., KS 67464.

Mrs. Hamilton was born in Sioux City, to Abe and Rebecca Lefkovich. Upon graduation from Central High School in Sioux City, she received her advanced education at the Kansas City Art Institute, where she met her future husband, Philip Hamilton. They moved to Marquette in 2005, where Mrs. Hamilton was a jewelry designer and her husband has a photography studio. They were married for 57 years.