Rochelle F. Hamilton
View Comments

Rochelle F. Hamilton

{{featured_button_text}}

Rochelle F. Hamilton

Marquette, Kan., formerly Sioux City

Rochelle Faye (Lefkovich) Hamilton, 78, of Marquette, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on July 8, 2020, at her home.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 106 N. Washington St. in Marquette. Social distancing, masks and precautions will be required. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 106 N. Washington St., KS 67464.

Mrs. Hamilton was born in Sioux City, to Abe and Rebecca Lefkovich. Upon graduation from Central High School in Sioux City, she received her advanced education at the Kansas City Art Institute, where she met her future husband, Philip Hamilton. They moved to Marquette in 2005, where Mrs. Hamilton was a jewelry designer and her husband has a photography studio. They were married for 57 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Rochelle Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News