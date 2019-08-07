Hartley, Iowa
69, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Service: Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., Hartley United Methodist Church. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 8 from 2-7 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley.
Hartley, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
69, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Service: Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., Hartley United Methodist Church. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 8 from 2-7 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.