Sioux City
Rodney "Rod" Lohrman, 53, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Phoenix, Ariz., while away for work.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Sergeant Bluff Community Center.
Rod was a hard worker, who enjoyed spending his free time with friends, riding his motorcycle, and watching football.
Rod is survived by three daughters, Rachel Undine, Sarah Spates, and Katelyn Hansen of Sioux City; one son, Jared Lohrman of Sioux City; two sisters, Cindy Pedersen and Lisa Mosley; one brother, Ronald Listman; and nine grandchildren.
Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Lohrman; and one brother, Donald Listman.