Rodney D. Langstraat

Anyone who knew Rod was aware of how much he loved the outdoors. His skill at hunting started at an early age. He was given a bow and arrows for Christmas when he was six years old and the old rooster chicken was enjoyed that very day for Christmas dinner. Rod thought that opening day of hunting season should be a national holiday. He and "The Hounds" helped thin the population of deer, foxes, coyotes, raccoons, bears, gophers and even crows during one particularly sparse winter. Rod could tell a hunting story like no other. Other hobbies included fishing, trap shooting, bowling, horseshoe pitching, golfing, attending sporting events, traveling south in the winter to Mission, Texas, and visiting grandchildren. He also volunteered at Justice for All in Rock Valley, Iowa.