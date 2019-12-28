Rodney D. Langstraat

Orange City, Iowa
Rodney Langstraat, 79, of Orange City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Newkirk Reformed Church in rural Hospers, Iowa. The Rev. Michael Pitsenberger will officiate. Interment will be in Newkirk Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Rodney Dean was born on July 6, 1940, the eldest son of Herman and Grace (Uittenbogaard) Langstraat. He was raised on a farm three miles north of Newkirk and graduated from Newkirk Consolidated School in 1958. Rod served in the Air National Guard from 1960 to 1966.
On May 31, 1961, Rod and Alma De Boer were united in marriage in Newkirk Reformed Church. They farmed near Newkirk, where they milked cows, planted row crops and raised their three daughters. He worked for his father-in-law, Edward.
Starting in the 1980s, he was also a seed dealer for Asgrow. He was an early proponent for no till farming and was recognized for habitat development. Rod and Alma retired in 2014. The farm continued to be his home until November 2017 when Rod moved to Orange City and lived at Pioneer Home.
Rod's faith was very important to him and he was a lifelong member of Newkirk Reformed Church. He served as an elder and deacon, was a member of Men's Brotherhood and often helped with the Sunday School picnic in June. He and Alma participated in mission work projects around the country. They were strong supporters of Northwestern College in Orange City.
Anyone who knew Rod was aware of how much he loved the outdoors. His skill at hunting started at an early age. He was given a bow and arrows for Christmas when he was six years old and the old rooster chicken was enjoyed that very day for Christmas dinner. Rod thought that opening day of hunting season should be a national holiday. He and "The Hounds" helped thin the population of deer, foxes, coyotes, raccoons, bears, gophers and even crows during one particularly sparse winter. Rod could tell a hunting story like no other. Other hobbies included fishing, trap shooting, bowling, horseshoe pitching, golfing, attending sporting events, traveling south in the winter to Mission, Texas, and visiting grandchildren. He also volunteered at Justice for All in Rock Valley, Iowa.
Surviving are his three daughters, Gail and Arlan Van Grouw of Orange City, Gina and Rev. Mike Pitsenberger of Carmel, Iowa, and Amy and Jay Solsma of Sanborn, Iowa. Left to cherish his memory are six grandchildren, Janet and Dr. Jonathan Taves, Troy, Kent and Logan Pitsenberger, Blake Solsma and Claire Solsma; a great-granddaughter, Ruby Taves; four sisters, Shirley Goering, of New Ulm, Minn., Darts and Ken Harskamp of N. Fort Myers, Fla., Bev and Gene Van Berkel of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Glenda and Gary Jager of George, Iowa; one brother, Brad of Jackson, Minn.; and stepsiblings, Twyla Vaas, Karlene and Rod Van't Hof, Darryl and Ruth Vaas and Eulyn and Owen Dykshorn. Also left with fond memories are Langstraat and Uittenbogaard cousins; many nieces and nephews; De Boer sisters-in-law include, Adeline Dolphin of Hospers, Marjorie Giese of Grimes, Iowa, and Vera and Norbert Bradley of Lenox, Iowa.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert; a brother-in-law, David De Boer; a son-in-law, Brian Vander Schaaf; a sister-in-law and husband, Cornelia and Chris Van Hal; and a stepbrother, Bennet Vaas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Newkirk Reformed Church, Hospers, Iowa, or Sioux County Conservation Foundation, Hawarden, Iowa.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
10:30AM
4103 400th Street
Hospers, IA 51238