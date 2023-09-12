Rodney Derochie

Sioux City

Rodney Derochie, age 73, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Larkin Chapel located at 2320 Outer Drive N., Sioux City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk Point, S.D.

Rodney Odean Derochie was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Sioux City. He attended McCook School in North Sioux City and Riverside High School.

He worked throughout the years as a truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandsons, as well as fishing and camping.

He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Derochie (Andy Vogt); grandsons, Chayce and Gunner Montagne; and significant other, Sandra Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Derochie; mother, Violet Kruger; brother, Richard Derochie; sister, Marvella Selwin; and step-father, Myron Kruger.