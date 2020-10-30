Rodney Vellinga

Orange City, Iowa

Rodney Vellinga, 100, of Orange City, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at the home of his son, Tim Vellinga, in Santa Fe, N.M.

Private family service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. Mark Vellinga will officiate. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. You are invited to send a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.

Rodney was born on March 3, 1920, in Orange City, the son of Henry and Dena Vellinga. He married Irene Van Wyk in 1943 and together they had seven children. The family lived on farms near Ireton and Alton, Iowa until the family moved into Orange City. Rodney began working at the Orange City Farmer's Elevator.