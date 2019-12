78, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Services: Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Danbury, Iowa. Burial: after the service, Danbury Catholic Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Dec. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Battle Creek.