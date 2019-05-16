{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

64, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Service: May 20 at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 19 after 4 p.m., at the church. Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.

Celebrate
the life of: Roger C. Pitts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments