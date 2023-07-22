Roger Causey

Formerly Sioux City

Roger Causey, 57, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Roger Gene Causey was born on April 5, 1966, in Covina, Calif., to Roger Gene Hartley and Pamela Evelyn Causey. He attended school and graduated from high school while in California. He ventured to Sioux City and spent time as a cab driver. Here is where he would meet his future wife, Erin, who was a fellow "cabbie." On July 4, 1998, Roger married Erin Thompson in Sioux City. He and Erin shared humor in their daily lives. The two were constantly debating between Star Wars/Star Trek and Marvel/DC. In 2003 they moved to Arizona, and for the last almost four years they have been living in Cresco.

Roger's dream was to drive truck. He was able to have a 20-plus year career as a long-haul truck driver. Roger's trips spanned up to six weeks at a time. While on the road he shared his time in the truck with "Chica" his special ride along companion. Roger loved all animals and did all he could to help them, including supporting pet shelters. He enjoyed running RC cars, flying drones, playing golf and fishing. He was an avid Raiders and Dodgers Fan. Roger loved his family and had a special place in his heart for children. He was the biggest kid of all! Some of his favorite times included watching "Bear in the Big Blue House" and "Sponge Bob" with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife Erin of almost 25 years; brother Christopher Causey; sister Cassandra (Greg) Glasford; nieces Andrea Myers, Kayla Daggett, Lauren Myers; nephew Rob Myers; "adopted" children Melissa Nez (Kila Santi) and Katalina Prentice; special friend Christine Prentice; close family friends Jim Myers, Chad Torno, Kelly Torno, Jamie Torno, Christopher and Shawn Richardson; and special pup Chica.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and fur baby, Cooper.