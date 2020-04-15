× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger Clark Johnsen

Boston, Mass., formerly Sioux City

Scientist, audiophile, writer, Roger Clark Johnsen, 78, beloved son of Arthur M. and Wilda G. Johnsen (both now deceased) and cherished by his many friends, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, while in hospice care in Cambridge, Mass., after a series of skirmishes with cancer.

A private service and interment will take place at a later date at his family's burial plot in Laurel, Neb.

Coming to Harvard College from Sioux City, he became a lifelong Boston resident. Clark never married and ruefully referred to himself as an "unconfirmed bachelor."

At Harvard College he studied science, did some acting, and joined the college radio station WHRB, a commercial FM radio station serving the Greater Boston area. Clark was a classical music announcer for the station and an on-air presence and trainer of other announcers through the early 1960s.