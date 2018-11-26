Cleghorn, Iowa
Roger E. Briggs, 81, of Cleghorn, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
A time of visitation and sharing will begin 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Bill McCarthy, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus, Iowa. A private family service and burial will be held at a later date. The Earnest–Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting Roger’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be shared through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Roger Eugene Briggs was born on June 11, 1937, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Ronald Lehman and Ellen Storkel (McConnell) Briggs. He attended school in Marcus, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 1955. Following graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Air Force. He received his basic training at Parks Air Force Base in California. His permanent duty station was at K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan, where he was a radar repairman. Roger earned his Honorable Discharge on Nov. 8, 1961, having attained the rank of Airman First Class.
On Aug. 27, 1960, Roger and Frances Benedict were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. They made their home on the A.A. Noltze farm for 30 years. In 1990, they moved to Cleghorn, Iowa, and Roger took a position at Wells’ Dairy in Le Mars. He worked at the south ice cream plant as a C.I.P with the Sanitation Department, retiring in 2002. He also helped John Sand for many years with farming.
Roger loved doing anything with electronics and even constructed his own television. Other hobbies included woodworking and carving, bicycle riding and cross country skiing.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 58 years, Fran Briggs of Cleghorn; daughters, Wendy Hauschildt and her husband, Keith of Marcus, Iowa, Evelyn Briggs of Altoona, Iowa, and Cindy Schwarz of Marcus; six grandchildren, Carly (Carson) Kness, Cody (Chelsea) Ruden, Riley (Alyssa) Briggs, Amber (Clay) Jensen, Lindsey (Danny) Linquist and Ashley (Jeremy) Specht; great-grandchildren, Ryker and Mia Briggs, Graycen, Charlotte and Atley Ruden, Noah, Aubrey and Elise Specht, Cael and Olivia Jensen and Bennett Linquist; a brother, Jerry Briggs and his wife, Sherry of Marcus; and three nephews, Kevin (Kim) Briggs, Jason Briggs and Derek (Niki Knapp) Briggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Kelly Schwarz; son-in-law, Pete Ruden; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jerry Meyer.
Memorials may be directed to Cleghorn Fire and Rescue.