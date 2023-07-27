Roger Gondek

Formerly Sioux City

Roger Gondek, who died on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness, was one of those lucky individuals who managed to maintain the optimism and generosity of his youth while aging gracefully into the role of patriarch. He was a prolific salesman, an avid sportsman - as both a participant and frequently vocal spectator - a discerning appreciator of 60s muscle cars, a starry-eyed fan of classic Motown soul.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Roger Gondek was born in Sioux City on April 15, 1944, to Theodore Joseph Gondek of Lowell, Mass., and Lillian (Schmidt) Gondek of Clay Center, Kan. His parents met in Siouxland during their service in the Second World War. Roger was their first son, followed by Dennis and Russell. He graduated from Sioux City's Central High School in 1962 and from Morningside College (now University) in the Class of 1967, two institutions he maintained great pride in of being an alumnus.

Roger moved to Kansas City in 1969 to begin his career with General Motors, whom he worked for until 2008. He spent his retirement years working as a medical transplant delivery driver, traveling, watching sports and finally being able to enjoy his own "hot rods," including his beloved fire engine red 1967 Chevy Camaro and his blue 1966 Chevy Nova, both of whose deep engine growl could be heard approaching from miles away, much to his delight.

Roger is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judith; three daughters Kelly Gondek of Austin, Texas, mother of his grandson, Lukas; Jillian Gondek of Bolingbrook, Ill., mother of his granddaughters Aubree and Auraiya and his grandson, Austin; Susan Cassidy of Philadelphia, Pa., mother of his granddaughters Carlin, Rhiannon and Erin and grandson, Jonathan and grandmother to his great-granddaughter, Lily and great-grandson, Connor; son, Chris Gondek of Eugene, Ore.; and brothers, Dennis Gondek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Russell Gondek of Sioux City.

The family asks that any memorial be a donation to the Lillian and Theodore Gondek Memorial Scholarship at St. Luke's College in Sioux City.