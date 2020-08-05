Roger H. Clausen

In the early 1960s, Roger diversified the business by adding laminate doors to the product offering. Today, VT Industries is the industry-leading manufacturer of commercial and residential architectural wood doors, a fact that made Roger very proud. He often said that never in his wildest dreams did he think the company would grow into what it is today.

Roger was more than just an accomplished entrepreneur and businessman. He was also a well-respected, hardworking leader at Van Top and within the community. Roger and Rosemary's philanthropic spirit supported Holstein and northwest Iowa causes, large and small, and include the Rosemary Clausen Performing Arts Center, Briar Cliff University, and other endeavors close to their hearts.

It has been said that Roger didn't know a stranger, and his kind smile and outgoing personality helped him create long-term friendships and business relationships. Roger took a personal interest in each of his employees. Even after his retirement in 1989, he would often be found catching up with the employees on the production floor and throughout the office.

Roger was also a lifelong learner and learned how to fly early in his career. His love of flight and business intersected, as he would often travel by air for sales calls in his Piper Comanche airplane, helping grow the business beyond the Midwest.