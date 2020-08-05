Roger H. Clausen
Okoboji, Iowa, formerly Holstein, Iowa
Roger H. Clausen, 93, of Okoboji, formerly of Holstein, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Private family services will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Holstein, with Monsignor R. Mark Duchaine and Monsignor Kenneth A. Seifried officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225 of Holstein. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at VT Industries south parking lot. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Roger Clausen was born on Jan. 9, 1927, on a farm outside of Holstein, to Henry and Olga (Lamp) Clausen. His life on the farm, in rural northwest Iowa, shaped him throughout his youth and instilled a strong work ethic and sense of pride for his country. After graduating high school, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in World War II and the Korean War. Upon discharge from the Navy, Roger went on to graduate from the University of Denver.
After college, Roger returned home to Holstein, and married the love of his life, Rosemary, in 1952. The couple was blessed with two children, Douglas and Elizabeth. In 1956, Roger founded Van Top, which would eventually become VT Industries. Van Top started with two employees in a rented chicken coop and specialized in manufacturing furniture and laminate countertops. It was Roger's early vision that shaped the business and the post-formed laminate countertop industry as we know it today, and in 2005, he was inducted into the Kitchen and Bath Industry Hall of Fame.
In the early 1960s, Roger diversified the business by adding laminate doors to the product offering. Today, VT Industries is the industry-leading manufacturer of commercial and residential architectural wood doors, a fact that made Roger very proud. He often said that never in his wildest dreams did he think the company would grow into what it is today.
Roger was more than just an accomplished entrepreneur and businessman. He was also a well-respected, hardworking leader at Van Top and within the community. Roger and Rosemary's philanthropic spirit supported Holstein and northwest Iowa causes, large and small, and include the Rosemary Clausen Performing Arts Center, Briar Cliff University, and other endeavors close to their hearts.
It has been said that Roger didn't know a stranger, and his kind smile and outgoing personality helped him create long-term friendships and business relationships. Roger took a personal interest in each of his employees. Even after his retirement in 1989, he would often be found catching up with the employees on the production floor and throughout the office.
Roger was also a lifelong learner and learned how to fly early in his career. His love of flight and business intersected, as he would often travel by air for sales calls in his Piper Comanche airplane, helping grow the business beyond the Midwest.
Greater than the sum of all his business achievements and accolades was his love for his family. He leaves his family with an amazing legacy of love and kinship that is present in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will forever be cherished in their memories made as a family, from fishing in Canada to the boat rides in Okoboji, and countless more.
Roger is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Struchen) Clausen; son, Douglas Clausen and wife, Joanie; daughter, Elizabeth Hansch and husband, Dennis; six grandchildren, Ryan Clausen and wife, Stephanie, Trisha Schmitt and husband, Colin, Lindsay Armstrong and husband, Dr. John, Aaron Clausen and wife, Kelsey, Alexander Hansch and wife, Kelly, and Eric Hansch and wife, Barbie; and 12 great-grandchildren, Bella, Leo and Dylan Schmitt, Will, Blair and Quinn Armstrong, Sienna Clausen, Max, Tommy and Wendy Hansch, and Charles and Jack Hansch.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Olga (Lamp) Clausen; sisters, Maurine Clausen and Lois Richards; and nephew, Ky Richards.
Family, the local community, education, and the arts were all important aspects of Roger's life, and a donation in his name to the Holstein Performing Arts Foundation is a thoughtful way to honor his life. Memorial donations can be sent to VT Industries, Inc., Attn: Rosemary Clausen Performing Arts Foundations, P.O. Box 490, Holstein, IA 51025.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.