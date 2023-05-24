Roger Holzman

Houston, Texas, formerly Le Mars, Iowa, and Omaha, Neb.

Roger Holzman, 86, of Houston, and formerly of Le Mars and Omaha, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Houston.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be one hour before the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer - Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Roger J. Holzman was born at home on the family farm near Le Mars on July 7, 1936, a farm homesteaded by his immigrant grandfather from Germany. He was the 8th of 11 children born to Frank and Josephine (Kemp) Holzman. Roger graduated from Gehlen High School in Le Mars and Creighton University in Omaha. He served in the U.S. Army. His work career was as an accountant for a CPA firm in Omaha and as Director of Administration and Finance in Houston with Enron Corporation for their international subsidiaries. He was an avid tennis player and skier, often serving on the boards of each of these athletic clubs. He traveled extensively with the ski clubs enjoying skiing world-wide.

He is survived by sisters, Elaine Pew of San Marcus, Calif., Edna Holzman of Omaha, and Betty (Roger) Curry of Saratoga, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Marian Holzman of Alton, Iowa, Lois Holzman of Le Mars, and Nancy Holzman of Le Mars; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marian (Irvin) Gotto and Joanne (Leonard) Anthony; brothers, Gordon, Clayton, Stanley, Marvin (Shari), and Leon; and brother-in-law, Bill Pew.

Memorials in Roger's name may be made to the Houston Food Bank or Gehlen Catholic Schools.