Roger Huisenga

Sibley, Iowa

Roger Huisenga, 93, of Sibley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Country View Manor in Sibley.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at United Methodist Church in Sibley, with Pastor Steve Swenson, officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, with the family present at Jurrens Funeral Home of Sibley. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Roger E. Huisenga was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Sibley, the son of Ollie and Millie (Knott) Huisenga. Roger graduated from Sibley High School in 1949. He was active in sports and many other activities. He was offered a football scholarship to the University of South Dakota. However, he did not attend, but rather stayed in Sibley to work and help with some of his parents' needs.

He joined the State Guard in 1946 and later the Air National Guard in Sioux Falls, logging 16 years of service and attained the rank of Master Sergeant.

Roger was united in marriage to Marilyn Attig on Nov. 2, 1950. Roger worked at the Sibley Coca Cola bottling plant and Sibley Glass Company before starting as a hired hand to Harold Attig (Marilyn's dad) on the farm in 1952. Harold had a new home built for Marilyn and Roger in 1955, where they lived until 1961. At that time, they traded farm homes with Marilyn's mom and dad, which was just across the road. Harold passed away later in 1961. Therefore, Roger took over farm operations with the help of Marilyn, their four boys, and an occasional hired hand. At that time, he made it his mission to take care of the farm and his family.

Some of the things Roger enjoyed the most were dancing with his wife to big band music, watching most any sporting event, especially if a family member was involved; he was a fan of the Packers, Twins, Cardinals and Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed attending any family events including birthdays and reunions, getting together with other couples to play cards, and reading or watching movies about historical events.

He was a member of the Masons and Shriners, also the Congregational Church and Sibley Methodist Church.

Roger and Marilyn built a house in Sibley in 1993, when they moved into town. Scott then moved into the home place with his family. Roger retired in 2010, at the age of 80, when Scott and Dave took over the farming.

Roger and Marilyn enjoyed some travel in their retirement years but would most likely be found enjoying each other's company and trying to keep current with their many friends and family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years Marilyn Huisenga; sons, Scott (Jerolyn), Dan (Patty), and David (Dawn); daughter-in-law, Diann; grandchildren, Michael (Mary) Huisenga, Betsy (Jensen) Cummings, and Shelby (Jake) Keopke; great-grandchildren, Henry Huisenga, Davis, Wesley and Saige Cummings, and Ava Keopke; brother, Jack; step-grandchildren Rachel Sheffield, Shanon Mc Alpine, Tyler Hausen, Caitlin Buracker, Miranda Jurrens, Tracy Breuer, and Katie Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Millie; son, Brad; infant daughter, Beth Ann; brothers, Howard and Robert; and sister, Norma Hoffman.