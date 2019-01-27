Sioux City
Roger James Ege, 72, of Sioux City, passed away on Jan. 23, 2019, at Pioneer Valley Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, surrounded by his family.
Per his wishes, the body will be cremated. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. There will be a luncheon following services. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Saturday at the funeral home.
Roger was born on May 2, 1946, in Sioux City, to Harold and Helen (Serdinsky) Ege. He was a 1965 graduate of East High School and had a lengthy, successful career as a painter.
He also enjoyed canvas painting, fishing, studying history, genealogy, and spending time with his family, including his dog, Tramp. Roger was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a friend of Bill W. for 33 years.
Survivors include his longtime companion and best friend, Maxine Kingsley; children, Alicia (Shai Dotson) Ege, and Michael (Angie Myers) Ege; mother of his children, Pattie Reicks Stusse; and grandchildren, Brooklyn Schrock, Mason Ege, Vinny Verzani, and Breanna Verzani.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, Jeffrey James Ege.