Ponca, Neb.
Roger K. Bostwick, 76, of Ponca, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Ponca, with Pastor Cathy Cole officiating. Burial will be in Silver Ridge Cemetery in rural Ponca. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Tuesday, with family present, and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Roger was born in a farmhouse north of Maskell, Neb., on April 3, 1943, the son of Hugh and Adelene (Nelson) Bostwick. Roger enjoyed small-town life growing up in Maskell and had fond memories of his childhood adventures roaming the bluffs. He attended Maskell Grade School, Kellbert High School, and Ponca High School. Roger had several jobs in his early years, including route delivery for Gillette Dairy and weekend police officer in Ponca, but most of his career was spent at Nebraska Public Power District as a meter reader and utility lineman where he learned all the back roads of northeast Nebraska and made many friends.
Roger married the love of his life, Sharon Meyers, in Ponca, on Oct. 17, 1963. To this union one son, Troy, was born and became the center of their lives and eventually Roger’s best friend. The couple lived in Ponca most of their married life. They also enjoyed living in Wakefield, Neb., for a few years.
Roger was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church. Roger loved the outdoors, especially activities on the river, such as fishing and raft regatta, but his true passion was duck hunting. He loved spoiling his two grandkids and attending their many activities. In his retirement, he filled his time tinkering with lawn mowers, working on projects with Troy, and spending time with family. From early childhood, Roger was known for his creativity, endless patience and attention to detail.
Survivors include his son, Troy, and his wife, Dawn; two grandchildren, Jessica Bostwick of Ponca, and Aaron Bostwick of Nashville, Tenn.; one great grandson, Dreyson Douglas of Ponca; two sisters, Cleo Waters of Irene, S.D., and Trudy (Rick) Pinkelman of Goldsboro, N.C.; two brothers, Lionel "Chris" Bostwick of Ponca, and Clement “Kelly” Bostwick and special friend, Mickey, of Newcastle, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Carol Bostwick of Ponca, and Sheryl Bostwick of Dakota City, Neb.; and many other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Adelene Bostwick; his wife, Sharon (Meyers) Bostwick; brothers, Clyde Bostwick and Gary Nelson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Bostwick and Bonnie Bostwick; and brother-in-law, Ray Waters.