Roger K. Muecke

Roger Kenneth Muecke was born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of Kenneth and Lorene (Aase) Muecke. He attended school in Hinton, Iowa, and graduated from Hinton High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 11, 1968. He worked in the radio control unit at MacDill AFB in Florida. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 1, 1971.

While on leave from the service, he was united in marriage to Judy Badgerow on Oct. 3, 1970 in Le Mars. After their marriage, they made their home in Florida until his discharge from the service. After returning from the service, they made their home in Sioux City. He attended Universal Trade School in Omaha, where he received his HVAC technician certification. He also received training from the Plumber and Steamfitters Local 33 in Sioux City. He worked in HVAC for several years. In 2008, after a motorcycle accident, he retired. They continued to make their home in Sioux City until 2015, when they moved to Hudson.