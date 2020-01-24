Roger K. Muecke

Hudson, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Roger Muecke, 69, Hudson, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation with the family will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Roger Kenneth Muecke was born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of Kenneth and Lorene (Aase) Muecke. He attended school in Hinton, Iowa, and graduated from Hinton High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Dec. 11, 1968. He worked in the radio control unit at MacDill AFB in Florida. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 1, 1971.
While on leave from the service, he was united in marriage to Judy Badgerow on Oct. 3, 1970 in Le Mars. After their marriage, they made their home in Florida until his discharge from the service. After returning from the service, they made their home in Sioux City. He attended Universal Trade School in Omaha, where he received his HVAC technician certification. He also received training from the Plumber and Steamfitters Local 33 in Sioux City. He worked in HVAC for several years. In 2008, after a motorcycle accident, he retired. They continued to make their home in Sioux City until 2015, when they moved to Hudson.
Roger was a member of the Plumber and Steam Fitter Local 33 in Sioux City for many years. Roger and Judy loved taking many motorcycle trips and attending the rally in Black Hills before his accident. He also enjoyed boating on the Missouri River. But most of all, he loved the time spent his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of more than 49 years, Judy of Hudson; a daughter, Heather (Larry) Long of Dallas, Texas, and their children, Shelby and Kordell; his siblings, Sharon (Dan) Ruppert of Minneapolis, Clifford "Gus" (Rhonda) Muecke of Hinton, Michael (Marcia) Muecke of Hinton, and Greg Muecke of Hinton; his in-laws, Bruce Badgerow of Sergeant Bluff, Debbie (Bob) Reeg of Arkansas, and Bonnie (Mike) Evans of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lorene Muecke; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Carol Badgerow; his sister-in-law, Donna Muecke; his brother-in-law, John Badgerow; and three nephews, Chad Muecke, Danny Reeg, and Mikey Evans.