Sioux Falls, S.D.
Roger Lee Morrow, 74, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at his home after a courageous four-year battle against pulmonary disease.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Church–Oakwood Chapel, 3102 W. Ralph Rogers Road, in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.
Blessed to have shared his life are his wife of 56 years, Rose Mary; his children, Steve (Kerri) and Kim (Gene) Beaner; four granddaughters, Heather (Tim) Carlson, Ashley Beaner, Melody Morrow, and Stephany Morrow; his sister, Doris (Bud, who passed March 23, 2019) Bergen; his mother-in-law, Mary Cooper; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Francis Jennings; and his father-in-law, Leonard Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Placerville Camp, South Dakota Lions Foundation or the church or charity of your choice.