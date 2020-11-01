Roger Lee Spencer

South Sioux City

Roger Lee Spencer, 85, of South Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Neil Peck officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Roger was born on Nov. 10, 1934, in Homer, Neb., to Clarence and Lorraine (Hale) Spencer. Upon graduating, Roger worked for the Chesterman Bottling Company before moving to Minneapolis, Minn., from 1954 to 1959, where he was an ambulance driver.

In 1959, Roger moved to San Francisco, Calif., and served his country in the United States Army as a Medical Specialist until 1961 during the Korean War. In 1961, he began working on the Golden Gate Bridge, which continued until 1972.

On Nov. 20, 1966, Roger married Sylvia Ann Carter in San Francisco. In 1972, Roger began his career as a chiropractor, living in Lawrence, Kan., from 1972 until 1977, Lincoln, Neb., from 1977 until 1983, and returned to Homer, Neb. (and Siouxland). where continued his career until 2004 when he retired.