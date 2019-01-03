Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Hawarden, Iowa
Earl Roger Millikan, 90, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Hawarden, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018, at Sunnycrest Village in Sioux Falls, where he had spent the day surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.heritagesfsd.com.
Roger was born on Aug. 25, 1928, in Hawarden, the son of Cecil Millikan and Ona (Peck) Millikan. In 1946, he graduated from Hawarden High School. He served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army from Sept. 9, 1946 to Dec. 24, 1947.
He was united in marriage to Alida Harskamp on Aug. 9, 1949 in Rock Valley, Iowa. Throughout his life he worked at Schoeneman Lumber, Ament Construction, All American Transport, Millikan Handyman and Walmart.
Roger and Alida raised four sons, Steve, Scott, Bruce and Brett; they have three daughters-in-laws, Joan, Mary and Karen; seven grandchildren, Amy, Kris, Sarah, Jennifer, Adam, Ciara and Joe; and 12 great-grandchildren. He has a sister, Ruth; and three brothers, Harvey, Russell and Carl.