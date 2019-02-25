Homer, Neb.
Roger P. Bentz Sr., 81, of Homer, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Heritage of Emerson in Emerson, Neb.
Memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Roger was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Pender, Neb., the son of Clarence and Elsie (Warnock) Bentz. He graduated from Winnebago High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1953 to 1957.
Roger married Shirley Wilson on Jan. 30, 1960. They made their home in Homer. He worked as a police officer for the Village of Homer, drove a mail truck, and worked as a warehouse manager at Farner-Bocken. During his retirement years, he enjoyed working at Bomgaars.
Roger was a member of the Homer American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his children, Roger (Rebecca) Bentz Jr. of Jackson, Neb., Lisa (Kent) Greenleaf of Sioux City, and Shelly (Bruce) Gerch of Papillion, Neb.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Valls of Bellevue, Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; a granddaughter, Courtney Olerich; and brothers, Alvin and Don Bentz.