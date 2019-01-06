Sioux City
Roger Stewart, 68, of Sioux City, passed away on Dec. 16, 2018, following a brief illness.
A celebration of life service will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Sergeant Bluff. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
A proud U.S. Army veteran, Roger served his country in the Vietnam War and later in life established cherished connections with many other local veterans. In the interim, Roger had a lengthy and successful career with Western Paper, Lewis Electric and Home Depot.
Roger was and will always be known to put his family and others first. People and animals alike were first in his thoughts, first in his actions. He was a welcoming, friendly fixture at countless family and community gatherings. His volunteer contributions were seemingly endless and aimed at supporting all walks of life, from the American Legion and VFW, to the Humane Society, Hospice, and Neighborhood watch.
Survivors include his son, Dave (Shelley) Stewart of Winona, Minn.; sisters, Delores Skog and Maryann Jones; stepdaughter, Teresa Snyder; grandchildren, Ashley Snyder, Alexandria (Marcus) Jensen, Maren Gabriel, and Samuel Stewart; great-grandchildren, Marilyn Jensen, and Nora Rowbury; as well as many friends and family.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Leola Stewart; and his beloved wife, Rose Trizila.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a local veteran's charity of your choosing.