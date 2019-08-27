Castana, Iowa, formerly Whiting, Iowa
76, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Service: Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 29 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
