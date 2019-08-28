Castana, Iowa, formerly Whiting, Iowa
Roger W. Harding, 76, of Castana, formerly of Whiting, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with the Rev. Josh Weece officiating. Burial will be in Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Roger Warren Harding was born on April 10, 1943, at St. Joseph Hospital in Sioux City, to LaVern and Marcella (Hintz) Harding. He lived with his family in Climbing Hill, Iowa, for a few years before moving to Whiting, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Whiting High School in 1961, and then served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He had resided in Castana for the past 18 years.
He married Karen Myers on Oct. 9, 1976, in Onawa. To this union two children were born, Nicole Marie and Jacob Warren.
His work life began early as a young teenager. He and his siblings operated the Harding Sinclair station in Whiting. He was a mechanic throughout his life, working for John Deere in Onawa and Sloan, Gib's Service in Onawa, and Raymond Gibler in Colorado. Roger also worked for Agri-Biz for a few years and was a custom farmer with his brother, in addition to hauling gravel and driving a semi.
Roger enjoyed restoring antique tractors and attending farm auctions. He was innovative and could find a way to fix anything. Many sought his guidance for their equipment management. He always had time for others, and his shop was a gathering place for friends and family.
Survivors include his children, Nicole (Joe) Hewitt of Wilton, Iowa, and Jake Harding of Castana; two grandsons, Aiden and Oliver Hewitt of Wilton; brother, Burnell (Joyce) Harding of Turin, Iowa; a sister, Linda (Gary) Anderson of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; a niece, Lana (Eric) Brown; nephews, Gary Lee Anderson, Chad (Charis) Harding, and Casey (Heather) Harding; and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandniece.