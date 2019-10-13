Dahlonega, Ga., formerly Sioux City
RoJean Elsie Anderson, 81, of Dahlonega, Ga., formerly Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Dahlonega.
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Sunset Memorial in Albuquerque, N.M. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, Ga.
You have free articles remaining.
RoJean was born June 30, 1938, to Richard and Alice Labrune, in Sioux City.
She is survived by her children, Guy (Debbie) Anderson of El Paso, Texas, Shirley (Paul) Nunez of Cumming, Ga., and Joseph (Margaret) Anderson of Milwaukee, Wis.; one sister, Sharon Mercer of Albuquerque, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.