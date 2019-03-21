Bellevue, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Roman J. Aguirre, Sr., 87, of Bellevue, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on March 16, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Assumption Catholic Church, 5438 S. 22nd St., in Omaha. Interment with military rites will be in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel in Bellevue.
He is survived by his wife, Mercedes; daughters, Cora (Dave) Davis, Regina Alvarado and Annie (Kevin) Jimerson; son, Roman Aguirre Jr. of Chandler, Ariz.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Felisita "Phyllis" Coon of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Felisita Aguirre.