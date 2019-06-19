South Sioux City
Roman William Wippert, 50, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home.
Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate Roman's life and honor his memory from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park (shelter 3). Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Roman was born on Dec. 29, 1968, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Paul and Jo Ann (King) Wippert. He had his happiest childhood memories growing up in Hawaii.
Roman is survived by his sons, Roman, Paul and Adam; his grandchildren, John, Natalie and Abraham; his sister, Brandy; his brother, Shay; and his longtime friend, companion and dog, Molly.