Ron Clough

Danbury, Iowa

Ron Clough, 77, of Danbury, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John's United Methodist Church in Mapleton, Iowa. The Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester and Rev. Dick Krambeck will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Clough of Danbury; son, Michael (Doreen) Clough of Deerfield, Ill., and their children, Hayley and Kyle; son, Brian (Mollie) Clough of Omaha, and their children, Matthew, Evan and Collin; daughter, Kathy (Alan) Weber of Mapleton, and their children, Nicole and Ryan; brother-in-law, Edward (Karla) Tweedie of South Lake, Texas; sisters-in-law, Deanna (Pat) Stupp-Hurst of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sandra Garner of Waterloo, Iowa; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Events

Sep 6
Visitation
Friday, September 6, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Sep 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 7, 2019
10:30AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
212 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
