Danbury, Iowa
Ron Clough, 77, of Danbury, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John's United Methodist Church in Mapleton, Iowa. The Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester and Rev. Dick Krambeck will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Clough of Danbury; son, Michael (Doreen) Clough of Deerfield, Ill., and their children, Hayley and Kyle; son, Brian (Mollie) Clough of Omaha, and their children, Matthew, Evan and Collin; daughter, Kathy (Alan) Weber of Mapleton, and their children, Nicole and Ryan; brother-in-law, Edward (Karla) Tweedie of South Lake, Texas; sisters-in-law, Deanna (Pat) Stupp-Hurst of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sandra Garner of Waterloo, Iowa; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
