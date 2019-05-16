{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

88, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Service: May 21 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: May 21 at 1 p.m., Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa, with military rites. Visitation: May 21 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald A. 'Ron' Wyant
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments