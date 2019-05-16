Sioux City
88, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Service: May 21 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: May 21 at 1 p.m., Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa, with military rites. Visitation: May 21 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
88, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Service: May 21 at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: May 21 at 1 p.m., Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa, with military rites. Visitation: May 21 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.