Le Mars, Iowa
Ronald Jones, 81, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler and Rev. Jerome Cosgrove will concelebrate Mass. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Remsen, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., a parish rosary at 6 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at MauerJohnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Ronald B. Jones was born on Oct. 18, 1937, in Le Mars, the son of LeRoy and Priscilla (Bohlke) Jones. He was raised in Sioux City, and graduated from Heelan High School. Ron attended Iowa State University and graduated from the University of South Dakota.
Ron met his wife to be Gerri Donovan at Heelan High School and they were married on July 11, 1959 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sioux City. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their two children, Richard Jones of Snohomish, Wash., and Patti (Jones) Bush of Saratoga, Calif., and their grandson, Tristan Bush also of Saratoga.
Ron and Gerri enjoyed a wonderfully full life together. They have lived in multiple states and traveled to just about all corners of the world. After seeing so many countries, their African Safari stands out as their favorite trip. Ron and Gerri returned to Le Mars after a successful 34 year career with K-Mart and 14 moves across the United States. Ron and Gerri had always planned on returning to Le Mars upon retirement to enjoy their beloved Iowa. Upon their return, they reconnected with many friends from Heelan High School and took up playing golf, hunting, traveling, fishing and too many trips to list. Ron felt strongly about giving back to the community and he volunteered at church, the hospital, the Eagles, Kiwanis, and Life Skills Training Center.
No matter where they were in the world or what they had, Ron's greatest joy and love is his family. Until recently, they made multiple trips to the west coast to watch their grandson, Tristan Bush, grow up and spend time with their children. Ron also had a great love for his dogs. Throughout his life, he was rarely seen without one of his faithful companions who always brought great joy to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In honor of Ron and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Life Skills Training Center, Good Samaritan Society, and All Saints Catholic Parish.
