Jackson, Neb.

Ronald C. Hogh, 80, of Jackson, passed away at his family home on Jan. 6, 2020.

The Traditional Latin Requiem Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Jackson. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary and Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Ronnie was born June 16, 1939, in Ponca, Neb., the first son of Chris and Anna Lucille (Walsh) Hogh. He lived his entire life on the family farm next to what was known as Goodwin, Neb. He attended grade school in Goodwin and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1957.

After graduation, Ronnie worked at Western Contracting, American Optical, and Walman Optical, retiring from Pech Optical in 2006. He was proud to have worked for a degree from Briar Cliff College at nights while maintaining his full-time employment positions. Ronnie was featured in the Sioux City Journal in May of 1978 for his unique 13-year pursuit of that English degree.