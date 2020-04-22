× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald C. Larson

Sioux City

Ronald C. Larson, 81, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at a local nursing home.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ron was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Sioux City to Charles and Alice (Marx) Larson. He attended Sioux City Central and graduated from Heelan High School. In 1956 he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve, being honorably discharged in 1989. On Sept. 5, 1958, he was united in marriage to Sharen Comstock in Groton, Conn. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Ron worked at Swift Packing Co. and as a maintenance mechanic for Interbake Foods for many years. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Teamsters union, and also enjoyed camping, fishing, working on vehicles, baling hay, driving his tractors, helping his children, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.