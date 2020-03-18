Ronald C. Smith
Sioux City
Ronald C. Smith, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a local hospital.
A private funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ronald was born on Oct. 6, 1937, in Sioux City to Jacob C. and Anna M. (Weidert) Smith. He graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. He then went on to Bricklayer School in Ames, Iowa, in 1957 and earned his Journeyman card in 1980. He worked as a bricklayer for many years for various construction companies in Sioux City, including Holtze and Klinger, retiring in 1999. He was a 50-year Gold Card Member International Union.
On Aug. 8, 1959, he was united in marriage to Karen K. Holley at Sacred Heart in Sioux City. Ronald was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served six years in the Air National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, hunting, golfing, college sports, going to his grandkids' events, and spending time with friends and family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Karen Smith of Sioux City; son, Scott (Jody) Smith of Jefferson, S.D.; son-in-law, Joe McMahon of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis F. Smith of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Dirk C. Smith, Rona K. Smith, and Gina M. McMahon; two sisters and their husbands, Lois and Roy Barker, and Jack and Louise Eybers; brother-in-law and his wife, Don and Helen Smith; and a sister-in-law, Karen M. Smith.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.