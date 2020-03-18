Ronald C. Smith

Sioux City

Ronald C. Smith, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

A private funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ronald was born on Oct. 6, 1937, in Sioux City to Jacob C. and Anna M. (Weidert) Smith. He graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. He then went on to Bricklayer School in Ames, Iowa, in 1957 and earned his Journeyman card in 1980. He worked as a bricklayer for many years for various construction companies in Sioux City, including Holtze and Klinger, retiring in 1999. He was a 50-year Gold Card Member International Union.

On Aug. 8, 1959, he was united in marriage to Karen K. Holley at Sacred Heart in Sioux City. Ronald was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served six years in the Air National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, hunting, golfing, college sports, going to his grandkids' events, and spending time with friends and family.