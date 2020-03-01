Sioux City

Ronald Chris Heyl, 69, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence.

Celebration of Ron's life will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, with military honors, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Ronald Chris Heyl was born on Thursday, Nov. 23, 1950, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, to Milton and Eva (Lalumendre) Heyl.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ron married Francis Wood and then enlisted into the United States Army. He married Nancy Payne in 1974, and to this union, two children were born. Ron married Betty Spencer in 1981.

Ron enjoyed fishing, grilling/cooking, and was always the life of the party. You always expected some smart comment to come out of his mouth. He loved to have friends and family around, especially his children and grandchildren. Ron worked as a truck driver enjoying being about to see the country as he traveled.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Betty; daughter, Sara (Kurt) Heyl; son, Daniel Payne; sisters, Thelma (Mark) Reed, Treasa (Ron) Jurchen, Barb (James) Gadd, Bonnie (Bill) Leipold, and Beatrice Yates; granddaughters, Tatum and Wednesday; mother-in-law, Donna Spencer; many nieces and nephews; and special furbaby, Josie.