Ronald D. Eriksen

Ronald 'Ron' D. Eriksen

Dakota Dunes

Ronald "Ron" D. Eriksen, 70, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life service will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, for friends and family at the Dakota Dunes Country Club. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City is assisting the family.

Ronald "Ron" Eriksen, the son of Jim and Elsie (Dempsey) Eriksen, was born June 24, 1950, in Sioux City. Ron grew up in Hubbard, Neb., and graduated from Emerson-Hubbard High School in 1969. On Nov. 24, 1989, Ron was united in marriage to Trish Lemmerman.

Ron was well known in the Sioux City area and later Yuma, Ariz., as an entrepreneur who loved the auto business and branched out to the restaurant business, Aqua 2000 Water business, invested in commercial real estate and many other interests. After moving to Indian Wells, Calif., he semi-retired and also enjoyed spending time in his home in Dakota Dunes.

Ron enjoyed golf and football. He was a member at Dakota Dunes Country Club.

Ron will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his huge and giving heart.