Ronald D. Eriksen

Ronald 'Ron' D. Eriksen
Dakota Dunes
Ronald "Ron" D. Eriksen, 70, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life service will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, for friends and family at the Dakota Dunes Country Club. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City is assisting the family.
Ronald "Ron" Eriksen, the son of Jim and Elsie (Dempsey) Eriksen, was born June 24, 1950, in Sioux City. Ron grew up in Hubbard, Neb., and graduated from Emerson-Hubbard High School in 1969. On Nov. 24, 1989, Ron was united in marriage to Trish Lemmerman.
Ron was well known in the Sioux City area and later Yuma, Ariz., as an entrepreneur who loved the auto business and branched out to the restaurant business, Aqua 2000 Water business, invested in commercial real estate and many other interests. After moving to Indian Wells, Calif., he semi-retired and also enjoyed spending time in his home in Dakota Dunes.
Ron enjoyed golf and football. He was a member at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Ron will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his huge and giving heart.
He is survived by his wife, Trish of Dakota Dunes; brother, Jim Eriksen of Bella Vista, Ark.; sister, Sally Morgan and friend, Bob Mycka of San Diego, Calif.; brother, Darrell Eriksen and wife, Genene of Omaha; sister, Connie Lamp and husband, Rob of Papillion, Neb.; sister, Gayle Carper and husband, Steve of Lincoln, Neb.; and brother, Tracy Eriksen of Thailand; mother-in-law, Carol Lemmerman of Central City, Neb.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Linda Saunders and husband, Russ of Central City, Neb., Deb Nedrig and husband, Dan of Archer, Neb., and Rod Lemmerman and wife, Heather of Grand Island, Neb..
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Elsie Eriksen; father-in-law, Dick Lemmerman; sister-in-law, Judy Eriksen; brother-in-law, Ron Lemmerman; and two nieces, Sarah Nearman and Dayna Carper Buss.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Ron's favorite charity: Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.