


Formerly Alcester, S.D.

Ronald D. Harkness, 77, formerly of Alcester, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Big Springs Baptist Church in Alcester. Arrangements are under the direction of Wass Funeral Home in Alcester. Condolences may be sent online to www.wassfuneralhome.com.

He is survived by his five children, Scott Harkness, George Harkness, Debbie (Fred) Hansen, Tina (Shane) Rosenbaum and Robbie Harkness; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Rod Harkness; and sisters, Linda and Nancy.

