Ronald D. Jepsen

Sioux City

Ronald D. Jepsen, 73, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital with his sons by his side.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bethel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mark McGlohon officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with family present 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the church. The funeral service will be live streamed by clicking https://youtu.be/vQcgi1ORm9A. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ron was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Wayne, Neb., to Clarence and Ella (Rasmussen) Jepsen. He grew up on a farm near Emerson, Neb. At age seven, the family moved to South Sioux City, after his father's passing. Ron attended school in South Sioux City, where he played basketball; he graduated in 1965.

On Jan. 21, 1967, Ron married Nancy Sailors in South Sioux City, and they moved to Sioux City shortly after. To this union, two sons were born. Nancy preceded Ron in death on Dec. 19, 1996.