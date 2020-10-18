Ronald D. Jepsen
Sioux City
Ronald D. Jepsen, 73, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital with his sons by his side.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bethel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mark McGlohon officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with family present 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the church. The funeral service will be live streamed by clicking https://youtu.be/vQcgi1ORm9A. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and to observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ron was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Wayne, Neb., to Clarence and Ella (Rasmussen) Jepsen. He grew up on a farm near Emerson, Neb. At age seven, the family moved to South Sioux City, after his father's passing. Ron attended school in South Sioux City, where he played basketball; he graduated in 1965.
On Jan. 21, 1967, Ron married Nancy Sailors in South Sioux City, and they moved to Sioux City shortly after. To this union, two sons were born. Nancy preceded Ron in death on Dec. 19, 1996.
After high school, Ron worked at Sioux Tools as a machinist for 35 years until the company discontinued operations in Sioux City. He then worked for Sioux Plating as a sales representative for 10 years until his retirement. On Dec. 5, 2004, Ron married Sharon (Walling) Sorensen in Sioux City. Sharon preceded him in death on Dec. 7, 2010.
Ron was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He taught Sunday school and the AWANA club until his passing.
Ron coached his sons in Morningside Little League for many years. He loved to attend all of his sons and grandkids' events they were involved in. Ron was a mentor for the TEAMMATES program with the South Sioux City schools for 10 years. He was an avid East High supporter and Husker fan. He enjoyed traveling with family to new locations, especially his trip to Thailand in 2012. Ron will be remembered for his constant smile, fun conversations and the joy he brought to everyone around him.
Those left to honor his memory are his sons, Jeff (Shelli) Jepsen and Brian (Nui) Jepsen of Sioux City; stepson, Shane Sorensen of Vail, Colo.; sister, Donna (Harvey) Viken of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Joan Jepsen of Wakefield, Neb.; grandchildren, Ella and Cal Jepsen; stepgrandchildren, Hanna and Heidi Sorensen; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wives; brother, Francis Jepsen; stepdaughter, Joan Sorensen; and granddaughter, Carleigh Jepsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family. A memorial donation will be designated at a later date.
