{{featured_button_text}}

Fonda, Iowa

82, died Sunday, May 12, 2019. Graveside service: May 16 at 11:30 a.m., Cedar Cemetery, Fonda. Visitation: May 16 from 9 to 11 a.m., at United Church of Christ, Fonda. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald Dean Rubendall
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments