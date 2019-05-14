Fonda, Iowa
82, died Sunday, May 12, 2019. Graveside service: May 16 at 11:30 a.m., Cedar Cemetery, Fonda. Visitation: May 16 from 9 to 11 a.m., at United Church of Christ, Fonda. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake, Iowa.
