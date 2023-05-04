Ronald E. Dirks

Sioux City

Ronald E. Dirks, 87, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Trimble United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent towww.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ronald was born Nov. 17, 1935 to Kenneth and Ethel (Knight) Dirks in Hudson, S.D. He attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1954. On Dec. 26, 1954, Ronald married Betty Graham at Whitfield Methodist Church in Sioux City. He was a member of the USMCR – 55 th Special Infantry. Ronald worked for several years in hardware businesses, at Needham Packing Co. andTexaco Bulk Plant. He retired from Arrow Stage Lines as a bus driver and supervisor/dispatcher.

Ronald was a long-time member of Trimble United Methodist Church and the Strollers Classic Car Club. He owned a driving school and taught numerous people how to drive. He was also a square dance caller where he taught many people how to square dance. He enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical, camping, and later, at retirement, he loved traveling in their motorhome.

He is survived by his wife Betty; two sons, Robert (Julie) Dirks of Ankeny, Iowa, and Richard (Yanming) Dirks of Portland, Ore.; four daughters Robin (Eddie) Roberts of Pahoa, Hawaii, Risa (Gregg) Hanson of Elk Point, S.D., Renae (Max) Cowley of Lawrence, Kan., and Rebecca (Kasra Pournadeali) Dirks of Arlington, Wash.; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to Trimble United Methodist Church orThe Salvation Army.