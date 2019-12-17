Ronald E. Garrod

Sioux City

Ronald E. "Ron" Garrod, 71, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.

In accordance with his wishes, Ron was cremated. His remains will be laid to rest at a private family service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.

Ron was born on Oct. 21, 1948, to Ray and Bernie Garrod, of Sioux City. He attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1966. He was a lifelong Sioux City resident and worked at numerous area businesses throughout the years, including Mid-Step Services, Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, and Dakota Dunes Country Club.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends, reading, and mastering the art of grilling.

He is survived by his brother, Randy Garrod; sons, Grant Garrod of Columbia, Mo., and Bobby Garrod of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a daughter, Megan Hughes Jasman of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Bernie Garrod.

In lieu of cards and memorials, the family requests that a donation be made to a local charity to help feed and clothe the needy during the holiday season.