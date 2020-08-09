× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald Eugene Wilhelm

Sioux City

Ronald Eugene Wilhelm, 80, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ronald was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Sioux City, to Robert and Evelyn (Jahn) Wilhelm. He graduated from Heelan High School and was drafted into the United States Army where he served for two years as a Military Policeman. He then went on to four years in the Reserves.

On May 8, 1963, Ron was united in marriage to Virginia Thompson in Sioux City. Together they enjoyed traveling, especially to the West Coast, road trips, and going for a ride on Sundays.

Ronald enjoyed following the Minnesota Twins, collecting stamps, watching Western movies, sitting outside and being with his dogs. In his younger years he was in golf and bowling leagues. Ronald especially loved spending time with his family and watching his grandsons play sports.