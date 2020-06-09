Ronald F. Dollerschell
Sioux City
Ronald F. “Ron” Dollerschell, 78, of Sioux City, passed away at a Sioux City hospital in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, 2020, from a short illness of cancer and its complications.
Public graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Laurice Streyffeler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Ron was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Sioux City, to Ferdinand and Dorothy (Cobb) Dollerschell. He attended Irving Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Junior High and graduated the last mid-year class from Central High School in 1960.
During his school years, he proudly delivered the Sioux City Journal and the Omaha World-Herald newspapers to his many customers in the downtown area. Following graduation, he went to work at Wincharger/Zenith Corp for five years.
He married his best friend, Lynne from Leeds in 1963, and they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on June 28. They made their home in Omaha, where he worked for the installation division of Western Electric for approximately four years before returning to Sioux City, when he went to work for Terra International and retired from there in 2002.
He was a fine woodworker and made all of the beds in his woodworking shop at Central High School for his family home. He made all the kitchen cabinets in their first home. He crafted many Christmas ornaments for family and friends. His carpentry skills were impressive.
Ron could always recite the old business establishments from the early days throughout the city. He started playing golf upon his retirement and enjoyed his time on the course with his friends. His other hobbies included ham radio, and he was a board member of the Sooland Amateur Radio Association. He was an avid gun collector, and he was proud of his NRA Patriot membership which included Endowment, Patron and Benefactor memberships. Ron completed the Citizens Academy sponsored by the Sioux City Police Department. He was a board member of the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department since 2017.
Ron had a lot of integrity and was known for always following the rules. He was very fond of all his pet cats, especially his Miss Ivy. He and Lynne enjoyed cruising in their three Corvettes they had over the years and have many memories of their trips. He is a past member of the Strollers car club.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne; son, Scott and his wife, Lisa of Sergeant Bluff; granddaughter, Kayla (Dollerschell) Mosaquites and her husband, Paul; granddaughter, Jordyn Dollerschell; grandson, Alec Dollerschell; great-granddaughter, Halle Mosaquites plus another great-granddaughter due in September; and a sister, Peggy and her husband, Rich Fleming of Leander, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley.
Ron had many friends that he met at HyVee for coffee every morning until COVID hit and kept in touch with them regularly. He was grateful for close friends, Terry and Sandi Gilligan.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society or Friends of the Sioux City Police Department.
He had a great presence about him and will be missed by all.
