Ronald F. Dollerschell

Ron could always recite the old business establishments from the early days throughout the city. He started playing golf upon his retirement and enjoyed his time on the course with his friends. His other hobbies included ham radio, and he was a board member of the Sooland Amateur Radio Association. He was an avid gun collector, and he was proud of his NRA Patriot membership which included Endowment, Patron and Benefactor memberships. Ron completed the Citizens Academy sponsored by the Sioux City Police Department. He was a board member of the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department since 2017.

Ron had a lot of integrity and was known for always following the rules. He was very fond of all his pet cats, especially his Miss Ivy. He and Lynne enjoyed cruising in their three Corvettes they had over the years and have many memories of their trips. He is a past member of the Strollers car club.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne; son, Scott and his wife, Lisa of Sergeant Bluff; granddaughter, Kayla (Dollerschell) Mosaquites and her husband, Paul; granddaughter, Jordyn Dollerschell; grandson, Alec Dollerschell; great-granddaughter, Halle Mosaquites plus another great-granddaughter due in September; and a sister, Peggy and her husband, Rich Fleming of Leander, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley.