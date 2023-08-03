Le Mars, Iowa

Ronald Farmer, 88, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.

A private family service was held. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Ronald Arthur Farmer, the son of Arthur and Maxine (Sampson) Farmer, was born on September 19, 1934, at their rural home south of Le Mars. He attended Union School, graduating in 1952. While in high school, Ronnie played both basketball and baseball. He began driving a school bus route in 1950, at the age of 16, and drove the bus home every night to be prepared for the next day’s route.

Ronnie farmed with his father before entering the United States Navy in 1956. He was stationed in Alameda, California for the duration of his service. He was deployed to the Aleutian Islands, where he served as an aircraft machinist on the aircraft carrier USS Midway (CV-41). He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1960.

Following his discharge, he returned to rural Le Mars to farm with his father. Ronnie retired from farming in 2000. He continued to help family in the spring and fall for the next twenty years. Area truckers claimed he could be in the “Hall of Fame” for his grain cart driving.

He was a huge fan of H International tractors and old Chevy cars. He enjoyed his membership in the Pioneer Machinery Club. He also enjoyed motorcycle trips to Ohio, Arizona, and upstate New York. He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars.

He is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Maxine Farmer; and one brother, Lanny Farmer.