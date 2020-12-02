Ronald Franklin Goodier

South Sioux City

Ronald Franklin Goodier, 78, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Eric Meyer of St. Paul United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ronald was born on June 26, 1942, in Sioux City to Orville and Dorothy (Goodwin) Goodier. He received his education in South Sioux City, graduating with the Class of 1961, and furthered his education with a year at Universal Tech School. Ron was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was part owner of Trio Auto Parts in South Sioux City. Ron enjoyed stock car racing, working on cars, Nebraska football, and watching old western shows. His greatest joy was spending time with family, and his dog Chester.