Ronald G. Pettit

Ron served the City of Sioux City as a Police Officer for 33 years. He held positions of Sergeant in the Investigative Division, Lieutenant in charge of the Training Division and retired as Captain in 1993. Throughout his career, Ron was appointed Range Master for eight years, administered polygraphs for three years, developed and supervised the Driver Education Course of the Sioux City Police Officers and had Anti-Sniper and Survival Training.

Ron served as President of the Iowa State Police Association from 1977-78 and as a member of Sioux City Police Association and Iowa Police Chiefs Association.

Ron enjoyed square dancing, round dancing, clogging and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed telling his children of his experiences learning to pilot a plane. He spent much of his time camping, boating and fishing. He loved helping friends and family with remodeling projects. Ron genuinely enjoyed being around people and cherished visiting with family and friends.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Ron D. (fiancee, Cindi Smith) Pettit of Seabrook, Texas, Tracie Pettit-Sininger of South Sioux City, Jim (Kris) Pettit of Olathe, Kan., and Kevin (Brandy) Pettit of Sioux City; grandchildren, Mark, Mike, Matt, Jessa, Sadie, Britney, Andrew, Mikayla, Alexandria, Matthew, Cameron and Guy; nine great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and is dancing in heaven with his beautiful wife.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Pettit, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel

3220 Stone Park Blvd

Sioux City, IA 51104 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Visitation begins. Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel

3220 Stone Park Blvd

Sioux City, IA 51104 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Prayer Service begins. St. Michael Catholic Church

2223 Indian Hills Dr

Sioux City, IA 51104 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Funeral Service begins.