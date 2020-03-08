Ronald G. Pettit
Sioux City
Ronald G. Pettit, 89, of Sioux City, of Sioux City, passed away March 2, 2020, in Friendswood, Texas.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church with the Rev. Nguyen, celebrant. Visitation will be 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present and a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City. Interment will be 10 a.m. Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ron was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Sioux City, to Guy and Nora (Perrett) Pettit. He attended school in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1949 and earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Morningside College in 1978.
In 1951, he enlisted in the Army and served until 1953 where he was stationed in Japan.
Following his discharge from the Army, he met the love of his life, Betty Kneifl. They were married June 9, 1956, in Newcastle, Neb.
Ron was a long-time parishioner of St. Michael Catholic Church where he served as a lector and cantor. He was Scoutmaster for 13 years for Boy Scout Troop 235. Ron was very proud of his three sons who attained Eagle Scout. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 1981.
Ron served the City of Sioux City as a Police Officer for 33 years. He held positions of Sergeant in the Investigative Division, Lieutenant in charge of the Training Division and retired as Captain in 1993. Throughout his career, Ron was appointed Range Master for eight years, administered polygraphs for three years, developed and supervised the Driver Education Course of the Sioux City Police Officers and had Anti-Sniper and Survival Training.
Ron served as President of the Iowa State Police Association from 1977-78 and as a member of Sioux City Police Association and Iowa Police Chiefs Association.
Ron enjoyed square dancing, round dancing, clogging and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed telling his children of his experiences learning to pilot a plane. He spent much of his time camping, boating and fishing. He loved helping friends and family with remodeling projects. Ron genuinely enjoyed being around people and cherished visiting with family and friends.
Those left to honor his memory are his children, Ron D. (fiancee, Cindi Smith) Pettit of Seabrook, Texas, Tracie Pettit-Sininger of South Sioux City, Jim (Kris) Pettit of Olathe, Kan., and Kevin (Brandy) Pettit of Sioux City; grandchildren, Mark, Mike, Matt, Jessa, Sadie, Britney, Andrew, Mikayla, Alexandria, Matthew, Cameron and Guy; nine great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and is dancing in heaven with his beautiful wife.
Service information
4:30PM-8:00PM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
6:30PM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
10:30AM
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104