Ronald George O'Meara, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at a local care center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sioux City, with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Schaller, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Ronald was born May 22, 1937, in Galva, Iowa, the son of William and Viola (Schuelke) O'Meara. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church. Ronald graduated from Galva High School in 1955. Ronald was united in marriage to LaVonne Nielsen on May 24, 1958, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Schaller.

Ronald was always involved with finance and insurance before starting his own business, "The Other Place" in Galva. He then worked at the 1st Federal Savings and Loan Bank from 1975 to 1989 as the vice president. Ronald also owned and operated O'Meara Auto Sales in Storm Lake and then worked for the Storm Lake School System before retiring.