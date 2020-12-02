Ronald George O'Meara
Sioux City
Ronald George O'Meara, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at a local care center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sioux City, with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Schaller, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ronald was born May 22, 1937, in Galva, Iowa, the son of William and Viola (Schuelke) O'Meara. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church. Ronald graduated from Galva High School in 1955. Ronald was united in marriage to LaVonne Nielsen on May 24, 1958, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Schaller.
Ronald was always involved with finance and insurance before starting his own business, "The Other Place" in Galva. He then worked at the 1st Federal Savings and Loan Bank from 1975 to 1989 as the vice president. Ronald also owned and operated O'Meara Auto Sales in Storm Lake and then worked for the Storm Lake School System before retiring.
Ronald enjoyed woodworking, golf, bowling and pool. He loved sports, whether it was coaching his daughter's softball teams, or cheering on his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an outgoing and friendly man who was a regular at the Sharon's Café breakfast club and had many good memories with the 4th of July group. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served at the Grand Knight in Storm Lake, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, LaVonne O'Meara of Sioux City; daughters, Julie (Matt) Clausen of Merrill, Iowa, Marcia O'Meara of Le Mars, Iowa, and Brenda (Nick) Boelter of North Sioux City; grandchildren, Maria Hansgaard, Madison Johnson, and Max Boelter; step-grandchildren, Brandon Clausen, Nathan Clausen, Kathryn Griffin, and Victoria Clausen; great-granddaughter, Opal Hansgaard; several step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald (Rose) O'Meara of Indianola, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Viola O'Meara; parents-in-law, Evert and Dorothy Nielsen; son, Daniel George O'Meara; and brothers, William (Beverly) O'Meara and James (Dorothy) O'Meara.
