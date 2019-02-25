Correctionville, Iowa
Ronald J. Roggatz, 65, of Correctionville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Correctionville, with Pastor John Riebhoff officiating. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery at Correctionville. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Ronald J. Roggatz was born March 24, 1953, in Sioux City, to Carl and Ellen (Jeffrey) Roggatz. He lived his entire lifetime in the Correctionville area and graduated from Eastwood High School.
Ron was united in marriage to Linda Downey on June 22, 1974, at the Methodist Church in Anthon, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Corey and Crystal.
He farmed the family farm, drove gravel truck, went to work for Aalfs Manufacturing, and drove tank truck for Correctionville Elevator. In the fall of 1984, he started driving truck for Johnson Propane, then moved into the Correctionville office for Johnson Propane before retiring in 2016.
Ron enjoyed tractor pulling, driving his 1951 Farmall "M" and taking his 1972 Heavy Chevy Chevelle to car shows. He served as president for the Chamber of Commerce and Grace Lutheran Church Board. He was the Citizen of the Year for Correctionville in 2016. Ron enjoyed attending the Clay County Fair and went every year of his life but one. He loved spending time with his family and friends and going to the casino.
Ron is survived by his son, Corey Roggatz of Correctionville; daughter, Crystal (Kurt) Lawler of Jefferson, S.D.; granddaughter, Grace Lawler of Jefferson; parents-in-law, LaWayne and Reba Downey of Anthon; brothers, Alvin (Sandy) Roggatz and Don (Mary Jo) Roggatz, all of Correctionville; sister-in-law, Lois Roggatz of Correctionville; brother-in-law, Roger Downey of Logan, Iowa; sister-in-law, Kathy Downey of Lawton, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; brother, Wayne Roggatz; and brother-in-law, Raleigh Downey.