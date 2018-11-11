Sioux City
Ronald L. Counter, 75, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 12, 2018, at his home.
A celebration of life is pending. Please contact his son, Ronald II for details.
A Sioux City native, Ron was the oldest of seven children, born July 5, 1943, to Floyd and Florence (Haddad) Counter. He attended Central High before joining the U.S. Marines in 1962, serving for four years. He returned to Sioux City for several years before moving to California to attend college. He attended Santa Barbara City College for two years and then moved to San Diego, obtaining his BA in Business Administration from San Diego State University.
He married Gloria Peacock-Wells when their son was born, and they remained the dearest of friends until his final moments. Ron worked in retail until returning to Sioux City in 1996. He worked for Guarantee Roofing until he retired in 2013.
Always a proud Marine, he served as Commandant of the Marine Corp League Siouxland Detatchment 507 for many years and enjoyed taking part in the annual Toys for Tots Drive and running the Bingo game at the Woodbury County Fair. He also served the Community delivery Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his only child, Ronald Counter II, who was his caregiver these last three years as illness overcame him. They were two peas in a pod who loved watching movies, camping, hunting and fishing together. Many siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name will all miss this very fine man.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, in January 2016; his parents; and brother, Rodney.