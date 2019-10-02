Sheldon, Iowa
65, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Oct. 4, at the Calvary Protestant Reformed Church in Hull, Iowa, with Pastor Allen Brummel officiating. Burial: private graveside service in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation: after 3 p.m. Oct. 3, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon. Memorials may be directed to the Hull Protestant Reformed School in Hull, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Ronald Kruger, please visit Tribute Store.